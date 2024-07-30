Recent Transactions

Here is a rundown of some of Cadwalader's recent work on behalf of clients, including our representing:

The lender in the $54.3 million financing of an office building located in Burlingame, California.

The lender in the $102 million refinancing of a top-rated, full-service hotel located in Charleston, South Carolina.

The preferred investor in connection with the refinancing of a $50 million construction loan to finance the renovation and repositioning of an office building located in SoHo, New York City.

