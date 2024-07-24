Key Insights In Data Centre Financings

In a world of ever-increasing demand for digital services there is a growing and continually evolving market for investment in the digital infrastructure that underpins our streaming, scrolling and online shopping.
This briefing note will:
- in Section A, set out certain negotiation hot topics primarily in a data centre development finance context; and
- in Section B, provide a primer on asset-backed securitization take out financing transactions within the broader data centre space.
