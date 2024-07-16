ARTICLE
16 July 2024

The Drawbacks Of Banking Regulators' Merger Review Plans

W
WilmerHale

Contributor

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency recently announced proposals to update their approaches to evaluating bank mergers and other business combinations...
United States Finance and Banking
Authors
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency recently announced proposals to update their approaches to evaluating bank mergers and other business combinations under the Bank Merger Act.1

Footnote

1. See 12 U.S.C. § 1828(c). The statutory factors include competitive effects, financial and managerial resources, future prospects, convenience and needs of the community to be served, effectiveness in combatting money laundering, and the risk to the stability of the United States banking or financial system.

Originally published by Law360 on April 2024

Authors
Franca Harris Gutierrez
Julie L. Williams
Andrew L. Lindsay
