Preparing For Exit In A Selective M&A Market

In a selective market, the most successful exits are the ones with clear preparation, starting at the initial investment, to build a credible value creation story.

Key takeaways

In a selective market, the most successful exits are the ones with clear preparation, starting at the initial investment, to build a credible value creation story.

Sellers who identify issues upfront, demonstrate operational readiness, and prove asset durability set themselves apart.

While more assets may soon come to market, operational value and selectivity are likely to remain at the forefront for buyers.

Overview

In a keynote interview with Buyouts, Frank Steinherr, partner and global co-head of private equity, discusses today’s selective deal environment.

He breaks down key drivers for exit success, what buyers are looking for from an operations standpoint, and the legal issues sellers should focus on to prepare for a smoother exit.

Read the full interview

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