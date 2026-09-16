- within Finance and Banking topic(s)
- with readers working within the Advertising & Public Relations, Business & Consumer Services and Technology industries
- within Finance and Banking, Technology and Real Estate and Construction topic(s)
August Fundraising & Financing Activity
August 19 – Hypersonic defense tech start-up Castelion Corporation raised $1.05b in new funding through a $250m credit facility and an $800m Series C investment round co-led by JPMorgan Chase’s Strategic Investment Group, a16z Capital Management, LLC and Carlyle Group-managed funds, with participation from Lavrock Ventures, LLC and others.
August 20 – Satellite manufacturing start-up Muon Space, Inc. raised $250m in a Series C funding round led by Eclipse Operations, LLC, with participation from Google LLC, Salesforce Ventures LLC, I Squared Capital and others.
August 21 – Orbital compute start-up Starcloud, Inc. raised $250m in a Series A funding round extension led by Manhattan West Ventures, with participation from Cisco Investments, Cedar Capital Group LP, Standard Capital and others.
Read more related news in Space Business Review August 2026.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]