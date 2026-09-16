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16 September 2026

Space Business Review August 2026

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Milbank LLP

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Three major space and defense technology companies secured significant funding rounds in August, with investments totaling over $1.5 billion. The funding activity spans hypersonic defense systems, satellite manufacturing, and orbital computing infrastructure, attracting participation from major financial institutions and venture capital firms.
United States Finance and Banking
Dara A. Panahy and Bijan Ganji
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August Fundraising & Financing Activity

August 19 – Hypersonic defense tech start-up Castelion Corporation raised $1.05b in new funding through a $250m credit facility and an $800m Series C investment round co-led by JPMorgan Chase’s Strategic Investment Group, a16z Capital Management, LLC and Carlyle Group-managed funds, with participation from Lavrock Ventures, LLC and others.

August 20 – Satellite manufacturing start-up Muon Space, Inc. raised $250m in a Series C funding round led by Eclipse Operations, LLC, with participation from Google LLC, Salesforce Ventures LLC, I Squared Capital and others.

August 21 – Orbital compute start-up Starcloud, Inc. raised $250m in a Series A funding round extension led by Manhattan West Ventures, with participation from Cisco Investments, Cedar Capital Group LP, Standard Capital and others.

Read more related news in Space Business Review August 2026

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Dara A. Panahy
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Bijan Ganji
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