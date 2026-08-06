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July Fundraising & Financing Activity
July 8 – Rocket propulsion start-up Venus Aerospace Corp. raised $91m in a Series B investment round led by Mercury Fund, with participation from Lockheed Martin Ventures and others.
July 16 – Satellite manufacturer Swissto12 SA raised $70m in Series C funding; investors in the round were not disclosed.
July 16 – Chinese rocket propulsion start-up Linjie Hangtian (Beijing) Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. raised $29.5m in angel funding, with participation from VitalBridge Capital and others.
July 28 – Reusable satellite and re‑entry systems start-up Outlier Space Limited raised $7.3m in a pre-seed investment round led by GD1 Management Limited, with participation from Nova Threshold, Icehouse Ventures Limited and others.
Read more related news in Space Business Review July 2026.
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