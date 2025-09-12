ARTICLE
12 September 2025

Beyond Fintech: Crypto Compensation—Designing Token Incentives That Work (Podcast)

AO
A&O Shearman

Contributor

A&O Shearman logo
A&O Shearman was formed in 2024 via the merger of two historic firms, Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling. With nearly 4,000 lawyers globally, we are equally fluent in English law, U.S. law and the laws of the world’s most dynamic markets. This combination creates a new kind of law firm, one built to achieve unparalleled outcomes for our clients on their most complex, multijurisdictional matters – everywhere in the world. A firm that advises at the forefront of the forces changing the current of global business and that is unrivalled in its global strength. Our clients benefit from the collective experience of teams who work with many of the world’s most influential companies and institutions, and have a history of precedent-setting innovations. Together our lawyers advise more than a third of NYSE-listed businesses, a fifth of the NASDAQ and a notable proportion of the London Stock Exchange, the Euronext, Euronext Paris and the Tokyo and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.
Explore Firm Details
The three structures dominating today's market: restricted tokens, token units, and phantom token units
United States Technology
Hayde Faria and Jai Garg
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
The crypto market may have cooled, but demand for digital-asset talent hasn't. In our newest Beyond Fintech podcast, compensation lawyers Hayde Faria and Jai Garg dissect the fast-moving world of token-based incentive plans—explaining how employers can pay and retain top performers with cryptocurrency while steering clear of regulatory and tax pitfalls.

Joining the conversation:

  • Hayde Faria, associate in our Compensation, Employment and Governance group
  • Jai Garg, partner and long-time adviser on equity and token incentives

Together, they tackle:

  • Why tokens are not equity—and why that distinction matters for plan design
  • The three structures dominating today's market: restricted tokens, token units, and phantom token units
  • Section 409A, 83(b) elections and other tax landmines every grantor must navigate
  • Securities-law flash points after Ripple—and how to keep awards compliant even if tokens are later deemed securities
  • Administration essentials: smart-contract safeguards, third-party custodians and participant education
  • The policy horizon: stable-coin salary potential, a friendlier DOL stance on crypto in 401(k)s, and what the GENESIS Act could mean for day-to-day pay

Whether you're a start-up funding growth with tokens or an established player refreshing your incentive toolbox, this episode delivers the practical takeaways you need—minus the jargon.

Ready to future-proof your compensation strategy? Listen to the full podcast now and stay ahead of the curve.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Hayde Faria
Hayde Faria
Photo of Jai Garg
Jai Garg
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More