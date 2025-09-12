Beyond Fintech: Crypto Compensation—Designing Token Incentives That Work (Podcast)

The crypto market may have cooled, but demand for digital-asset talent hasn't. In our newest Beyond Fintech podcast, compensation lawyers Hayde Faria and Jai Garg dissect the fast-moving world of token-based incentive plans—explaining how employers can pay and retain top performers with cryptocurrency while steering clear of regulatory and tax pitfalls.
Joining the conversation:
- Hayde Faria, associate in our Compensation, Employment and Governance group
- Jai Garg, partner and long-time adviser on equity and token incentives
Together, they tackle:
- Why tokens are not equity—and why that distinction matters for plan design
- The three structures dominating today's market: restricted tokens, token units, and phantom token units
- Section 409A, 83(b) elections and other tax landmines every grantor must navigate
- Securities-law flash points after Ripple—and how to keep awards compliant even if tokens are later deemed securities
- Administration essentials: smart-contract safeguards, third-party custodians and participant education
- The policy horizon: stable-coin salary potential, a friendlier DOL stance on crypto in 401(k)s, and what the GENESIS Act could mean for day-to-day pay
Whether you're a start-up funding growth with tokens or an established player refreshing your incentive toolbox, this episode delivers the practical takeaways you need—minus the jargon.
Ready to future-proof your compensation strategy? Listen to the full podcast now and stay ahead of the curve.
