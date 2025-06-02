Beyond Fintech And Digital Assets | Enforcement-US Department Of Justice: Prosecuting Crypto Crimes (Podcast)

Welcome to the latest edition of Beyond fintech. In this episode, we explore the evolving landscape of digital asset enforcement in the U.S.—from aggressive federal crackdowns to what some are calling a new era of "regulatory reset." With a shift in tone under the Trump 2.0 administration, we examine what these changes mean for crypto businesses and investors.
Joining us for this timely discussion are:
- Dario de Martino, M&A partner in our New York office and lead of our global fintech and blockchain practice.
- John Nathanson, partner and co-head of our global investigations and white collar practice. A former assistant U.S. attorney in the eastern district of New York, serving in the business and securities fraud unit. John has represented digital asset industry clients in enforcement matters since 2018, including crypto exchanges KuCoin and Gemini and has been part of the Binance DOJ monitor team.
- Gene Ingoglia, partner in our litigation and white collar defense practice. Also a former assistant U.S. attorney in the southern district of New York, serving in the securities and commodities fraud unit, he now represents digital asset industry clients in enforcement matters, including crypto exchanges such as Bitmex.
Together, they explore:
- The shift from "regulation by enforcement" to a push for "regulatory clarity."
- DOJ and CFTC's narrowed focus on fraud, market manipulation, and money laundering.
- The SEC's evolving strategy, including a new Crypto Task Force and recent case outcomes.
- The Unicoin case and its implications for asset-backed token scrutiny and real-world asset tokenization.
- The growing role of state attorneys general in shaping the enforcement landscape.
- How global developments are reshaping risk assessments for crypto firms.
This conversation offers timely insights into the fast-changing world of cryptocurrency enforcement. Whether you're a business navigating compliance, an investor watching the regulatory winds, or simply curious about where digital asset policy is headed, this episode breaks down what's changing—and what it means for you.
Beyond Fintech and Digital Assets | Enforcement-US Department of Justice: Prosecuting Crypto Crimes | Transcript
