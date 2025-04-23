Securities Docket Weekly Update - April 11 (Video)

Here are the top stories in securities enforcement and regulation for the week ending April 11, 2025. From viral market misinformation to a new SEC Chair, let's get into it. Don't forget to like, comment, and subscribe for weekly updates! 👊🏽us

STORY 1: Markets Rattled by Fake Report of Tariff Pause

A fake report claiming that the Trump administration was preparing a 90-day pause on tariffs sent the markets on a rollercoaster this week. The news, pushed by accounts like "Walter Bloomberg" and echoed by CNBC and Reuters, led to a multi-trillion-dollar market surge—before the White House debunked it as "FAKE NEWS."

STORY 2: DOJ Bars Its Lawyers From ABA Events

In a dramatic move, the Department of Justice has prohibited its attorneys from participating in American Bar Association events. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche cited the ABA's involvement in "activist causes" that conflict with DOJ priorities—such as lawsuits against the Trump administration's foreign aid policies.

STORY 3: Senator Warren Demands Investigation Into Trump Crypto Ties

Senator Elizabeth Warren is demanding that the SEC's Office of Inspector General investigate potential conflicts of interest and political influence in the agency's crypto policies.

She raised concerns about enforcement cases being dropped against crypto companies connected to Trump donors and associates, as well as the agency's recent guidance that may shield meme coins like $TRUMP and $MELANIA from scrutiny.

STORY 4: Courts Will Now Shape Crypto Law as SEC Steps Back

With the SEC pausing or dropping crypto enforcement actions, courts are becoming the new battleground for digital asset law. But I explain why some experts are getting it all wrong.

STORY 5: Paul Atkins Confirmed as SEC Chair

The Senate has confirmed Paul Atkins as the next Chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by a 52–44 vote. A former Commissioner and longtime critic of regulatory overreach, Atkins is expected to advance the administration's deregulatory agenda, particularly in crypto and fintech. He'll serve through June 2026, completing the remainder of Gary Gensler's term. A new chapter at the SEC is officially underway.

