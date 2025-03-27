Interesting perspective on the long-asked question: can Bitcoin ever be green? The tension between Bitcoin's rapid growth and sustainability remains a critical issue, with its energy consumption posing significant concerns. But, some experts think Bitcoin's potential to evolve into a more eco-friendly digital asset is within reach by leveraging renewable energy sources like hydro, solar, and wind, as well as adopting new technologies like the Lightning Network.

So the question is: if Bitcoin is the currency of the future, can it afford to stay in the energy consumption habits of the past? Or to put it another way, can a digital asset that relies so heavily on electricity ever be green? www.knowesg.com/...

