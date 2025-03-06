ARTICLE

SEC Staff Under New Administration Issues Statement Declaring That Meme Coins Are Not Securities

On February 27, 2025, the Securities and Exchange Commission released a staff statement that clarifies that meme coins, defined as "a type of crypto asset inspired by internet memes, characters, current events, or trends for which the promoter seeks to attract an enthusiastic online community to purchase the meme coin and engage in its trading," are not securities.