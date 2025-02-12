Digital Assets Download: The Future Isn't Coming – It's Here. President Donald Trump's first week back in office was a momentous one for digital assets, with long-awaited repeal of SAB 121 and

Mayer Brown is a distinctively global law firm, uniquely positioned to advise the world’s leading companies and financial institutions on their most complex deals and disputes. We have deep experience in high-stakes litigation and complex transactions across industry sectors, including our signature strength, the global financial services industry.

Digital Assets Download: The Future Isn't Coming – It's Here. President Donald Trump's first week back in office was a momentous one for digital assets, with long-awaited repeal of SAB 121 and a sweeping executive order establishing digital assets as a priority of his Administration.

In this edition of the Digital Assets Download, our team gives a roadmap for what to expect from digital assets regulation and legislation under Trump 2.0. We also cover the European Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA), a sweeping regulation that will apply to almost all EU financial entities, including banks, payment and electronic money institutions, investment firms, and crypto-asset service providers. This edition also features a wide range of insights from our friends at the Global Blockchain Business Council (GBBC) in their 2024 Annual Report – including some insights from our Mayer Brown team.

Not to be overshadowed, the digital assets market saw one of the world's largest private credit managers launch a tokenized fund and one of the biggest names in stablecoins shopping in the M&A market. Oh, and Arizona may want to invest in crypto... More on these and other stories in our News Node.

For the Uninitiated: Digital Assets Download is a curated mix of insights and headlines that provide a Layer 3 Legal Perspective" on the digital assets multiverse—created by Mayer Brown's global Digital Assets, Blockchain & Cryptocurrency group.

The Lead Block

Perspectives and insights from Mayer Brown lawyers and other thought leaders that touch on digital assets, decentralized finance, cryptocurrencies and related fields.

To view the full article please click here.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2025. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.