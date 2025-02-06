5 Trends To Watch: 2025 Futures & Derivatives

- Regulatory Evolution in Digital Assets. President Donald Trump's signing of the executive order "Strengthening American Leadership in Digital Financial Technology" revoked the Biden administration's directives on digital assets and established a federal policy aimed at promoting the digital asset industry. This will likely lead to increased cryptocurrency trading and the creation of new digital assets. The establishment of more exchanges dedicated to these assets could enhance market accessibility and liquidity. Less restrictive regulations may also attract firms that previously operated overseas to establish a presence onshore.
- Integration of Crypto with Traditional Finance. The integration of cryptocurrencies and digital assets with traditional financial instruments is expected to gain momentum. This may be characterized by the introduction of additional crypto-based ETFs and other crypto-based derivative products.
- Adoption of Decentralized Finance Protocols in Derivatives Trading. The expansion of digital asset exchanges may drive the adoption of decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols in the trading of futures and derivatives. Traditional exchanges and financial institutions are likely to integrate DeFi solutions to provide innovative derivative products. This adoption may expand access to derivatives markets, allowing a broader range of participants to engage in trading activities while maintaining the security and efficiency offered by blockchain technology.
- Tax and Legal Framework Reforms. As mentioned above, President Trump's executive order suggests a less restrictive government approach to regulating digital assets. More favorable tax treatment of cryptocurrency trades could encourage greater participation from both individual and institutional investors. Additionally, potential reforms in legal frameworks may address existing challenges related to crypto mining, possibly overriding local restrictions to promote growth in this sector.
- Harmonization of Global Regulatory Standards. As digital asset firms migrate onshore, there may be a push towards harmonizing global regulatory standards for digitally based futures and derivatives. This could emerge from the need to create a cohesive legal framework that accommodates cross-border trading of digital asset derivatives.
