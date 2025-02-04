ARTICLE
4 February 2025

Unveiling Crypto's Future With James Murphy, Aka MetaLawMan (Podcast)

Joshua Simmons and Frank Scaduto

Join Josh and Frank as they sit down with James Murphy, aka Meta Law Man, as he shares his journey from TradFi securities litigator to becoming a leading voice in crypto. In this episode, James discusses how his exploration into Bitcoin led him to pivot his law practice toward the crypto ecosystem and spurred his interest in the sector's burgeoning regulatory landscape. He also shares insights for how the new Congress and the SEC should approach digital assets. Tune in for a conversation that covers the intersection of law, regulation, and the latest crypto developments moving into 2025.

