Coinbase Enters Crypto Lending Market For Second Time With Morpho Labs Collaboration

Earlier this month, Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency platform in the U.S., partnered with Morpho Labs, the biggest onchain lending platform on Coinbase's Base network, to introduce a bitcoin-backed loan service. This new service, which operates on Base, Coinbase's Ethereum layer-2 network, lets users borrow up to $100,000 in USD Coin (USDC) by using their Bitcoin as collateral and is available to all U.S. residents, except those in New York.

Borrowing USDC against Bitcoin has been possible on platforms like Morpho and other DeFi services for some time. However, with this new collaboration, Coinbase has integrated Morpho's lending services directly into its own interface, which it believes will attract borrowers with easier access and a more user-friendly experience. The service aims to close the gap between holding crypto assets for the future and putting them to use today. Although it currently will only support Bitcoin, Coinbase plans to eventually extend the service to other crypto tokens.

Coinbase merely facilitates the exchange; it does not directly issue loans. Borrowers can always choose when they want to pay off their loans because there are no set repayment schedules. Interest rates are adjusted by Morpho based on real-time market conditions. Unlike traditional loans that depend on credit scores, crypto loans instead require substantial collateral. Morpho's platform ensures a minimum collateral ratio of 133%. If the loan balance, including accrued interest, reaches 86% of the collateral's value, liquidation is automatically triggered, as well as repayment and penalty fees. Borrowers are allowed to adjust their loan-to-value ratio whenever they want as long as the ratio stays above the required threshold. Through the Coinbase app, Coinbase will share liquidation trigger warnings if the loan balance reaches the threshold, giving borrowers a chance to cure.

According to the Coinbase website, to access the service, borrowers can go to the Cash tab within their Coinbase app, click on "Borrow," and enter the amount of USDC they want to borrow against their Bitcoin. After confirming the amount, the bitcoin that is pledged as collateral is converted to Coinbase Wrapped BTC (cbBTC) token, a bitcoin-backed token issued by Coinbase, and then transferred onchain to a Morpho smart contract. Morpho will then disburse the USDC loan, which borrowers will be able to see instantly in their Coinbase account.

This launch marks Coinbase's second entry into the Bitcoin lending market. In November of 2023, the platform officially ended its "Borrow" program, which allowed borrowers to get cash loans backed by their bitcoin.

The new service has advantages as well as risks. Selling bitcoin can result in capital tax gains or losses. For this reason, as well as others, many crypto traders are hesitant to sell their holdings. Now, they can instead borrow against their Bitcoin and use their digital assets, likely avoiding a sale and tax consequences. However, the tax implications remain unclear, mainly because the conversion from bitcoin to cbBTC might be deemed a taxable event in the future. In addition, the volatility of bitcoin prices could affect the value of the pledged collateral, possibly leading to liquidation if the required thresholds are not satisfied. Finally, while using a DeFi platform like Morpho may offer greater transparency, smart contracts historically carry risks, such as bugs and hacks. We will continue to watch these and related developments as the industry continues to mature and work through challenges.

