Lawyers Expect Limited Fallout From BlackRock Settlement, SEC Uyeda Appointment

Member Jacob Hupart spoke with Responsible Investor about recent ESG-related developments, including a settlement over disclosures around the integration of ESG considerations and Mark Uyeda's role as the Acting Chairman of the SEC while President Trump's nominee Paul Atkins is in the approval process.

Referring to the interim period before outgoing SEC Chair Gary Gensler was confirmed, Jacob said, "I would expect something very similar to happen here, with the commissioner laying the groundwork for profound shifts in policy. He is probably going to start the process and undertake certain actions which will then be continued once the chair is confirmed."

Source

Responsible Investor

