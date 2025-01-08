Password Manager Attack Steals $5.4M; 2024 Crypto Crime Data Published

According to recent reports, a well-known password manager application was breached in a hack that allowed the attacker to steal $5.4 million in cryptocurrencies from approximately 40 users of the application. A white hat hacker team advised that cryptocurrency private keys and wallet seed phrases stored on the password manager before 2023 are at risk. The white hat team advised that persons who use the application to store private keys and seed phrases should move their cryptocurrency funds "before hackers move them for you."

In other news, blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis recently published a blog with data from its forthcoming Chainalysis 2025 Crypto Crime Report. Among other findings, the blog notes the following:

"In 2024, funds stolen increased by approximately 21.07% year-over-year (YoY) to $2.2 billion, and the number of individual hacking incidents increased from 282 in 2023 to 303 in 2024."

"Although DeFi still accounted for the largest share of stolen assets in the first quarter of 2024, centralized services were the most targeted in Q2 and Q3."

"In 2023, North Korea-affiliated hackers stole approximately $660.50 million across 20 incidents; in 2024, this number increased to $1.34 billion stolen across 47 incidents — a 102.88% increase in value stolen."

