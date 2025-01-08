ARTICLE
8 January 2025

Password Manager Attack Steals $5.4M; 2024 Crypto Crime Data Published

B
BakerHostetler

Contributor

BakerHostetler logo
Recognized as one of the top firms for client service, BakerHostetler is a leading national law firm that helps clients around the world address their most complex and critical business and regulatory issues. With five core national practice groups — Business, Labor and Employment, Intellectual Property, Litigation, and Tax — the firm has more than 970 lawyers located in 14 offices coast to coast. BakerHostetler is widely regarded as having one of the country’s top 10 tax practices, a nationally recognized litigation practice, an award-winning data privacy practice and an industry-leading business practice. The firm is also recognized internationally for its groundbreaking work recovering more than $13 billion in the Madoff Recovery Initiative, representing the SIPA Trustee for the liquidation of Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC. Visit bakerlaw.com
Explore Firm Details
According to recent reports, a well-known password manager application was breached in a hack that allowed the attacker to steal $5.4 million in cryptocurrencies from approximately 40 users of the application.
United States Technology
Robert A. Musiala Jr.
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

According to recent reports, a well-known password manager application was breached in a hack that allowed the attacker to steal $5.4 million in cryptocurrencies from approximately 40 users of the application. A white hat hacker team advised that cryptocurrency private keys and wallet seed phrases stored on the password manager before 2023 are at risk. The white hat team advised that persons who use the application to store private keys and seed phrases should move their cryptocurrency funds "before hackers move them for you."

In other news, blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis recently published a blog with data from its forthcoming Chainalysis 2025 Crypto Crime Report. Among other findings, the blog notes the following:

  • "In 2024, funds stolen increased by approximately 21.07% year-over-year (YoY) to $2.2 billion, and the number of individual hacking incidents increased from 282 in 2023 to 303 in 2024."
  • "Although DeFi still accounted for the largest share of stolen assets in the first quarter of 2024, centralized services were the most targeted in Q2 and Q3."
  • "In 2023, North Korea-affiliated hackers stole approximately $660.50 million across 20 incidents; in 2024, this number increased to $1.34 billion stolen across 47 incidents — a 102.88% increase in value stolen."

For more information, please refer to the following links:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Robert A. Musiala Jr.
Robert A. Musiala Jr.
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More