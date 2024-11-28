ARTICLE
28 November 2024

Blockchain Platforms Announce Capital Markets Initiatives

B
In a recent press release, a major U.S. bank announced its blockchain platform, Onyx, has rebranded as Kinexys. The release also announced a proof-of-concept white paper and an update that will integrate the platform's...
United States Technology
In a recent press release, a major U.S. bank announced its blockchain platform, Onyx, has rebranded as Kinexys. The release also announced a proof-of-concept white paper and an update that will integrate the platform's digital payments products with the bank's financial exchange (FX) services to enable on-chain FX settlement in USD and EUR.

In other news, a U.S. digital assets solutions company announced its selection by the Central Securities Depository of the Czech Republic (CSD Prague) to implement a DLT-based settlement system. According to a press release, the selection follows the company's platform being approved by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) for the European DLT Pilot Regime, which seeks to develop crypto-assets and DLT market infrastructures while preserving investor protection, market integrity, financial stability and transparency.

Finally, Tether announced the launch of Hadron by Tether, a platform designed to allow users to tokenize stocks, bonds, commodities, funds and reward points. According to a press release, the platform will also offer "a range of tools" including token issuance and burning, Know Your Customer compliance, blockchain reporting, capital market management, and regulatory guidance.

For more information, please refer to the following links:

