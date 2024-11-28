Blockchain Platforms Announce Capital Markets Initiatives

In a recent press release, a major U.S. bank announced its blockchain platform, Onyx, has rebranded as Kinexys. The release also announced a proof-of-concept white paper and an update that will integrate the platform's digital payments products with the bank's financial exchange (FX) services to enable on-chain FX settlement in USD and EUR.

In other news, a U.S. digital assets solutions company announced its selection by the Central Securities Depository of the Czech Republic (CSD Prague) to implement a DLT-based settlement system. According to a press release, the selection follows the company's platform being approved by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) for the European DLT Pilot Regime, which seeks to develop crypto-assets and DLT market infrastructures while preserving investor protection, market integrity, financial stability and transparency.

Finally, Tether announced the launch of Hadron by Tether, a platform designed to allow users to tokenize stocks, bonds, commodities, funds and reward points. According to a press release, the platform will also offer "a range of tools" including token issuance and burning, Know Your Customer compliance, blockchain reporting, capital market management, and regulatory guidance.

