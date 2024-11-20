Crypto Exchanges And Stablecoin Issuers Announce Multiple New Products

Multiple crypto sector companies have recently announced new products. In a press release, LayerZero, "an omnichain interoperability protocol that unifies development across 90 blockchains," announced that the PYUSD stablecoin "now utilizes LayerZero's Omnichain Fungible Token (OFT) Standard to enable transfers between Ethereum and Solana." According to the press release, "[b]y utilizing LayerZero, PYUSD will now enable users who self-custody their tokens to seamlessly transfer assets between blockchains – without needing to rely on centralized platforms."

Another recent press release announced that "EDX Markets, a leading digital asset technology firm that combines an institution-only trading venue with a central clearinghouse ... reported record volumes, unveiled a new matching engine and announced the launch of SHIB and DOGE on its trading platform." Among other things, the press release notes that EDX Markets' average trading volume grew 59 percent in Q3.

In a third development, a major U.S. cryptocurrency exchange announced the launch of its new COIN50 index, "a benchmark representing the top 50 digital assets listed" on the exchange. According to a blog post, "[c]rypto traders can use the COIN50 as a benchmark to track broader market trends and gain insight into the overall performance of the cryptoeconomy." Additionally, "eligible traders can trade this index via a COIN50 perpetual future (COIN50-PERP) with up to 20x leverage" on certain of the exchange's trading platforms.

In a fourth development, Tether, the issuer of the USDT stablecoin, announced the launch of WDK Wallet Development Kit by Tether. According to a blog post, the "open-source, modular software development kit" is "designed to empower businesses and developers to seamlessly integrate non-custodial wallets and user experiences for USD₮ and Bitcoin in any app, website, and device."

Finally, according to recent reports, Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck has received approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to list its shares on a major U.S. stock exchange. Coincheck is reportedly expected to have its shares listed on the U.S. stock exchange as early as December after completing a merger with a special purpose acquisition company.

