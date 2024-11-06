Crypto Hacking Threats Continue

According to recent reports, a wallet containing funds seized by the U.S. government recently transferred over $20 million in stablecoins and ETH in activity that some analysts suspect was a hack. The funds were reportedly transferred to a five-day-old address and then moved to various so-called instant exchanges. The government-controlled wallet was reportedly almost entirely emptied in the incident. In a separate incident, approximately $1 million in cryptocurrency was recently stolen in a hack that exploited vulnerabilities in certain lending smart contracts on the Base blockchain.

Contributing author: John Robertson

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.