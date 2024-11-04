The Evolution And Influence Of Cryptocurrency With Paradigm's Justin Slaughter (Podcast)

self

In this pre-election episode of The Lobby Shop, co-hosts Liam Donovan, Josh Zive, Caitlin Sickles, and Dylan Pasiuk sit down with Justin Slaughter, Vice President of Regulatory Affairs at venture capital firm Paradigm, for an in-depth discussion at the intersection of technology, financial markets, and policy. Paradigm focuses on investments in the cryptocurrency, blockchain, and decentralized finance (DeFi) sectors and Justin brings a wealth of experience from his time in the fintech space as well as at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and in the U.S. Senate.

The group explores the evolving regulatory landscape for cryptocurrencies, and how Washington – and the 2024 presidential candidates – are addressing the rapid rise of new technologies. Justin shares some of Paradigm's research and insights into how policy discussions are shaping both traditional finance and emerging digital markets.

