It is unquestioningly true—and positive!—that the upcoming US elections are the first to feature statements by presidential candidates about crypto. However, a reality check is needed on the presidential candidates' interest in crypto. Whether and how crypto regulatory and policy updates play out is a more complicated and nuanced discussion. More on those dynamics in this edition of the Digital Assets Download.

In this edition, we also cover the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's E-HKD Pilot Programme Phase 2 and the US Department of Justice's Whistleblower Program, among other topics.

For the Uninitiated: Digital Assets Download is a curated mix of insights and headlines that provide a Layer 3 Legal Perspective" on the digital assets multiverse—created by Mayer Brown's global Digital Assets, Blockchain & Cryptocurrency group.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2024. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.