Cross-Border Digital Trade: Crypto In The Global Market (Podcast)

Wiley is a preeminent law firm wired into Washington. We advise Fortune 500 corporations, trade associations, and individuals in all industries on legal matters converging at the intersection of government, business, and technological innovation. Our attorneys and public policy advisors are respected and have nuanced insights into the mindsets of agencies, regulators, and lawmakers. We are the best-kept secret in DC for many of the most innovative and transformational companies, business groups, and nonprofit organizations. From autonomous vehicles to blockchain technologies, we combine our focused industry knowledge and unmatched understanding of Washington to anticipate challenges, craft policies, and formulate solutions for emerging innovators and industries.
In this episode of CryptoCounsel, hosts Josh and Frank speak
with Greta Peisch, a partner in Wiley's International Trade and
National Security practices. Together, they unpack Russia's use
of cryptocurrency to evade sanctions and the evolving landscape of
digital trade. Drawing from her experience in the U.S. Trade
Representative's Office, Greta discusses blockchain's
potential in supply chains, the regulatory challenges of crypto in
trade agreements, and how digital trade policy might shift under
different U.S. administrations, offering a glimpse into the future
of blockchain in global commerce.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.