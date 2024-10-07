Cross-Border Digital Trade: Crypto In The Global Market (Podcast)

In this episode of CryptoCounsel, hosts Josh and Frank speak with Greta Peisch, a partner in Wiley's International Trade and National Security practices.

In this episode of CryptoCounsel, hosts Josh and Frank speak with Greta Peisch, a partner in Wiley's International Trade and National Security practices. Together, they unpack Russia's use of cryptocurrency to evade sanctions and the evolving landscape of digital trade. Drawing from her experience in the U.S. Trade Representative's Office, Greta discusses blockchain's potential in supply chains, the regulatory challenges of crypto in trade agreements, and how digital trade policy might shift under different U.S. administrations, offering a glimpse into the future of blockchain in global commerce.

