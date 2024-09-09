ARTICLE
9 September 2024

Powering Sustainable Crypto: A General Counsel's View (Podcast)

WR
Wiley Rein

Contributor

Wiley Rein logo
Wiley is a preeminent law firm wired into Washington. We advise Fortune 500 corporations, trade associations, and individuals in all industries on legal matters converging at the intersection of government, business, and technological innovation. Our attorneys and public policy advisors are respected and have nuanced insights into the mindsets of agencies, regulators, and lawmakers. We are the best-kept secret in DC for many of the most innovative and transformational companies, business groups, and nonprofit organizations. From autonomous vehicles to blockchain technologies, we combine our focused industry knowledge and unmatched understanding of Washington to anticipate challenges, craft policies, and formulate solutions for emerging innovators and industries.
Explore Firm Details
In this episode of the CryptoCounsel, Josh talks with Andrey Krahmal, the Head of Legal at Peak Mining, for a deep dive into Bitcoin mining. Andrey shares insights into how Peak Mining...
United States Technology
Photo of Joshua Simmons
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

CryptoCounsel · Powering Sustainable Crypto: A General Counsel's View

In this episode of the CryptoCounsel, Josh talks with Andrey Krahmal, the Head of Legal at Peak Mining, for a deep dive into Bitcoin mining. Andrey shares insights into how Peak Mining is pioneering the industry with large-scale, energy-efficient facilities around the world. They explore the challenges and innovations in the crypto mining space, including the strategic importance of energy sourcing, rapidly evolving technology, and stable regulatory frameworks. From Satoshi's legacy to the environmental impact of Bitcoin, this conversation covers the exciting opportunities and risks of being at the forefront of the digital gold rush.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Joshua Simmons
Joshua Simmons
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More