ARTICLE
3 September 2024

Banking Regulators' Growing Concerns Over Bank-Fintech Partnerships

KG
K&L Gates

Contributor

K&L Gates logo
At K&L Gates, we foster an inclusive and collaborative environment across our fully integrated global platform that enables us to diligently combine the knowledge and expertise of our lawyers and policy professionals to create teams that provide exceptional client solutions. With offices spanning across five continents, we represent leading global corporations in every major industry, capital markets participants, and ambitious middle-market and emerging growth companies. Our lawyers also serve public sector entities, educational institutions, philanthropic organizations, and individuals. We are leaders in legal issues related to industries critical to the economies of both the developed and developing worlds—including technology, manufacturing, financial services, health care, energy, and more.
Explore Firm Details
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (Board), and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) have jointly issued...
United States Technology
Photo of Jeremy M. McLaughlin
Photo of Grant F. Butler
Photo of Andrew C. Glass
Photo of Gregory N. Blase
Photo of Joshua Durham
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (Board), and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) have jointly issued a request for information (RFI) seeking input on the nature, risks, and implications of bank-fintech partnerships. Accompanying the RFI, the agencies issued a joint statement on banks' arrangements with third parties to deliver bank deposit products and services (Joint Statement). We will be hosting a webinar on this topic on 10 September (register here), and comments to the RFI are due 30 September.

The RFI seeks input on specific practices but is generally based on: (1) the nature of bank-fintech arrangements, (2) effective risk management practices regarding bank-fintech arrangements, and (3) the implications of such arrangements, "including whether enhancements to existing supervisory guidance may be helpful in addressing risks associated with these arrangements." These topics could very well be the focus of future rulemaking or supervisory guidance, so industry participants—both banks and fintechs—should be proactive with their responses.

The Joint Statement largely collects and restates risk concerns found in other agency guidance, though it is clear that the banking agencies' concerns regarding fintech partnerships related to deposit products have been considerably heightened due to the consumer issues that have arisen as a result of Synapse's bankruptcy.

The RFI focuses on five key "select concerns": (1) accountability for the end-user relationship; (2) end-user confusion under marketing and disclosure requirements; (3) rapid growth in bank activity increasing operational complexity; (4) concentration of reliance on the arrangement and resulting liquidity management risks in the event of the fintech's or bank's failure; and (5) the use and ownership of data and customer information.

Regarding accountability, the banking agencies reiterated their position that "banks remain responsible for compliance with applicable law" especially when the end user may qualify as a customer of the bank. The banking agencies expressed their concern that end-user confusion may arise because fintech consumers may not know "in what capacity they are dealing with the bank or the fintech company."

The RFI discusses that rapid growth in a bank's activity by means of fintech services may introduce various risks and result in changes to the bank's risk profile. Rapid growth was also flagged as a source of operational complexity and risk, which require a bank to scale and enhance its compliance, risk management, and information technology systems.

Lastly, the RFI notes the growing risks around the use and ownership of user data. For example, fintechs may use new alternative data in making more accurate credit decisions, which the RFI notes may introduce risks around fair lending and bias. All such risks are heightened where aspects of the end-user relationship and other compliance-related activities are contractually dispersed among multiple fintechs and banks.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jeremy M. McLaughlin
Jeremy M. McLaughlin
Photo of Grant F. Butler
Grant F. Butler
Photo of Andrew C. Glass
Andrew C. Glass
Photo of Gregory N. Blase
Gregory N. Blase
Photo of Joshua Durham
Joshua Durham
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More