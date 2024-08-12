Mayer Brown is a distinctively global law firm, uniquely positioned to advise the world’s leading companies and financial institutions on their most complex deals and disputes. We have deep experience in high-stakes litigation and complex transactions across industry sectors, including our signature strength, the global financial services industry.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Digital Assets Download – Olympics Edition. What combines emotional storylines, a years-long road to high-stakes contests imbued with high-minded ideals and the purity of competition? I could be speaking about the Olympic Games... or digital assets and crypto markets!

Both have different areas that may appeal to vastly different audiences, and both have evolved over time to adapt to new circumstances (rock climbing wasn't an Olympic sport the last time that Paris hosted the Games in 1924). And just like the Olympics, all eyes will be on the Digital Assets Download for insight into these storylines and glimpses of what lies ahead.

The Lead Block

Perspectives and insights from Mayer Brown lawyers and other thought leaders that touch on digital assets, decentralized finance, cryptocurrencies and related fields.