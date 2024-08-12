ARTICLE
12 August 2024

El Salvador's Bitcoin Nation: A Government Insider's View (Podcast)

WR
Wiley Rein

Contributor

Wiley Rein logo
Wiley is a preeminent law firm wired into Washington. We advise Fortune 500 corporations, trade associations, and individuals in all industries on legal matters converging at the intersection of government, business, and technological innovation. Our attorneys and public policy advisors are respected and have nuanced insights into the mindsets of agencies, regulators, and lawmakers. We are the best-kept secret in DC for many of the most innovative and transformational companies, business groups, and nonprofit organizations. From autonomous vehicles to blockchain technologies, we combine our focused industry knowledge and unmatched understanding of Washington to anticipate challenges, craft policies, and formulate solutions for emerging innovators and industries.
Explore
In this episode of the CryptoCounsel at Wiley, Josh talks with guest Dr. Mardoqueo Tóchez, Minister Consular of El Salvador, to discuss the country's groundbreaking decision to make Bitcoin legal tender.
United States Technology
Photo of Joshua Simmons
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

CryptoCounsel · El Salvador's Bitcoin Nation: A Government Insider's View

In this episode of the CryptoCounsel at Wiley, Josh talks with guest Dr. Mardoqueo Tóchez, Minister Consular of El Salvador, to discuss the country's groundbreaking decision to make Bitcoin legal tender. Mardoqueo shares insights on the journey from skepticism to adoption and the global attention on El Salvador. He and Josh delve into the challenges and successes of integrating Bitcoin into a national economy, with a focus on the intersection of law, economics, and innovation in the world of crypto.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Joshua Simmons
Joshua Simmons
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More