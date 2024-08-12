self

CryptoCounsel · El Salvador's Bitcoin Nation: A Government Insider's View

In this episode of the CryptoCounsel at Wiley, Josh talks with guest Dr. Mardoqueo Tóchez, Minister Consular of El Salvador, to discuss the country's groundbreaking decision to make Bitcoin legal tender. Mardoqueo shares insights on the journey from skepticism to adoption and the global attention on El Salvador. He and Josh delve into the challenges and successes of integrating Bitcoin into a national economy, with a focus on the intersection of law, economics, and innovation in the world of crypto.

