Exploring The AI And Crypto Intersection (Podcast)

CryptoCounsel · Exploring the AI and Crypto Intersection

In this episode of the CryptoCounsel, Frank Scaduto welcomes Nick Peterson, a white-collar and investigations attorney at Wiley, to discuss the intersection of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence (AI). They explore the concept of AI washing and discuss how crypto mining operations are pivoting towards AI data processing. Nick provides insights on regulatory landscapes, enforcement trends, and practical advice for companies navigating these emerging technologies. Tune in for an engaging conversation that merges the dynamic worlds of crypto and AI.

