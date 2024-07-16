US Bankruptcy Court Sets Precedent In Valuing Cryptocurrency Claims

The valuation of cryptocurrency assets in bankruptcy proceedings is a complex and uncertain area of law. With the rapid growth and volatility of the crypto market, bankruptcy courts have faced increasing challenges in determining the fair value of these digital assets. The recent collapse of major cryptocurrency exchange FTX has brought these issues to the forefront, forcing courts to grapple with novel questions of how to value crypto tokens in the context of a large-scale bankruptcy.

On June 26, 2024, Judge John T. Dorsey of the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware issued a groundbreaking ruling in the FTX Chapter 11 bankruptcy case, providing clarity on the valuation of cryptocurrency claims. This decision marks the first time a bankruptcy court has estimated the value of such claims and conducted a valuation of crypto assets, establishing a framework that could have far-reaching implications for future crypto-related insolvencies.

The court applied significant discounts to the market prices of three utility tokens (cryptocurrencies that provide users with access to a product or service on a blockchain-based platform): MAPS (100% discount), OXY (99.9% discount), and SRM (18.6% discount). Judge Dorsey emphasized the unique challenges in valuing cryptocurrencies, including their lack of inherent value and the largely unregulated nature of crypto exchanges. The ruling considered the impact of FTX's outsized holdings (over 95%) of the tokens in question, which artificially inflated market prices. Notably, the court rejected the "limited valuation approach" proposed by objecting creditors, which would have ignored FTX's holdings.

In its methodology, the court adopted a modified version of the "Blockage Method" for valuation, choosing this approach over traditional valuation methods due to its ability to account for the unique characteristics of cryptocurrency markets. This approach considers the entire supply of tokens, including the debtor's holdings, assumes constant trading volume rather than projected growth, and utilizes the Ghaidarov Model for calculating discounts for lack of marketability. The Blockage Method is a valuation technique that accounts for the potential price impact of selling a large block of assets, while the Ghaidarov Model is a specific mathematical model used to estimate discounts for assets that cannot be immediately sold.

This ruling suggests that both cryptocurrency claimants and debtors in bankruptcy cases may face steep discounts on their holdings, particularly when a significant portion of the total token supply is concentrated, the tokens have limited liquidity or trading volume, or there are restrictions on token marketability (e.g., "locked" tokens with time-based transfer restrictions). The decision highlights the court's skepticism towards market prices as reliable indicators of value for thinly-traded cryptocurrencies in bankruptcy contexts.

The dual impact of this ruling on creditor claims and debtor assets underscores its far-reaching implications. For creditors, it may result in lower recoveries, while debtors holding significant amounts of cryptocurrency could see a substantial reduction in the reported value of their digital assets. This could potentially affect everything from debt recovery expectations to the viability of reorganization plans.

While specific to the FTX case, this ruling provides a potential framework for valuing cryptocurrencies in future bankruptcy proceedings. As the landscape of cryptocurrency bankruptcy continues to evolve, this decision marks a significant milestone in establishing clearer guidelines for asset valuation in this complex and rapidly evolving field. It may significantly impact investors and the broader crypto market, potentially reducing the value of crypto assets in bankruptcy scenarios. Both creditors and debtors should be prepared to address these valuation challenges in upcoming crypto-related insolvencies.

