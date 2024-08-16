The firm’s original four partners were engaged primarily in a burgeoning real estate practice. While our real estate practice and deep-rooted involvement in that industry remains an integral component of the firm, we have grown alongside the dynamic needs of our clients and community at large. Today, the firm’s lawyers advise clients on almost every aspect of business: from copyrights and trademarks to high-stakes, high-profile litigation; from complex commercial and residential real estate issues to wealth management; from labor and employment law to healthcare; from capital raising and entity formation to corporate growth and expansion locally, nationally and internationally.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
This Father's Day, fathers in Florida have more rights than
last Father's Day. As of July 1, 2023, new laws were enacted in
the state. One law requires that a minor child have frequent and
continuing contact with both parents, with a rebuttable presumption
that equal time-sharing is in the best interest of the child.
Another law change impacts paternity cases. If both parents sign
a Voluntary Acknowledgement of Paternity, the father will have
legal rights to his child without needing to wait for the court to
determine and establish legal paternity. This streamlines the
process for fathers to be recognized as legal parents from the
outset.
These legislative changes to Florida Law, much like Father's
Day, recognize and celebrate a father's significant role in the
raising of their children.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.