This Father's Day, fathers in Florida have more rights than last Father's Day. As of July 1, 2023, new laws were enacted in the state. One law requires that a minor child have frequent and continuing contact with both parents, with a rebuttable presumption that equal time-sharing is in the best interest of the child.

Another law change impacts paternity cases. If both parents sign a Voluntary Acknowledgement of Paternity, the father will have legal rights to his child without needing to wait for the court to determine and establish legal paternity. This streamlines the process for fathers to be recognized as legal parents from the outset.

These legislative changes to Florida Law, much like Father's Day, recognize and celebrate a father's significant role in the raising of their children.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.