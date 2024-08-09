Interventions For Youth Aging Out Of Foster Care Lack Evidentiary Basis

A recent review of various studies looking at programs for youth aging out of foster care found no evidence supporting any of the interventions included in the studies. The 14 studies looked at popular programs, such as independent living programs, intensive coaching, transitional housing, and extended care. The only program with any positive impact was extended care, i.e., allowing young adults to obtain benefits while attending school or meeting other milestones. Even that intervention, according to the researchers, "appears to mostly delay, rather than prevent, negative outcomes (i.e., homelessness)."

The problems of youth people leaving state care without a network of family or mentors to care for them are serious, and it's disheartening to see studies showing that, in the words of these researchers, "young people continue to leave care without the foundations and resources they need to thrive." Clearly, we need to find what resources do help young adults achieve independence, and figure out how to replicate those for young people aging out of foster care.

Twenty small meta-analyses were undertaken encompassing ILPs and C&PSP, with two showing results that favored the intervention with certainty. The level of confidence in each meta-analysis was considered very low. A significant risk of bias was identified in each of the included studies. While some interventions showed promise, particularly extended care, the scope and strength of included evidence is insufficient to recommend any included approach. journals.sagepub.com/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.