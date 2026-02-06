OFSI Steps Up Enforcement Action On Sanctions Evasion Involving Cryptoassets

The Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation ("OFSI") has published a new blog post highlighting a marked escalation in cross-government efforts to counter the misuse of cryptoassets for sanctions evasion. The update reinforces a clear and increasingly familiar message from UK regulators that the misuse of cryptoassets is no longer treated as a niche or emerging risk, but as a growing area for enforcement attention.

OFSI is collaborating with law enforcement and regulatory partners through the Crypto Cash Fusion Cell ("CCFC"), a pilot initiative designed to improve how UK authorities understand, identify, investigate and disrupt illicit cryptoasset activity and associated money laundering. The CCFC brings together a broad range of agencies, including the National Crime Agency, Metropolitan Police Service, HM Revenue and Customs, the Financial Conduct Authority, City of London Police, and OFSI itself. Importantly, the initiative also involves close cooperation with private-sector partners, including blockchain analytics firms, to enable intelligence to be shared and acted upon in near real time.

According to the OFSI blog post, detailed intelligence it has provided to the CCFC has facilitated joint working against specific, prioritised targets. This has resulted in targeted action being taken against suspected sanctions breaches involving cryptoassets by UK-based individuals. During a short, focused analytical operation, UK law enforcement, government agencies, and private-sector specialists worked closely together to share intelligence in real-time and turn data into operational outcomes at pace. While OFSI has not disclosed details of individual cases where this working model was deployed, the operational message is clear: cryptoasset transactions are traceable, and coordinated enforcement can move quickly from identifying and sharing data to securing enforcement outcomes.

This development builds directly on the themes set out in OFSI's earlier Cryptoassets Threat Assessment, which warned that sanctioned actors and their enablers were increasingly exploiting cryptoassets to move value, obscure beneficial ownership and circumvent controls in the traditional financial system (our previous blog on this can be found here). The threat assessment emphasised that cryptoasset businesses, financial institutions and professional services firms should expect the same compliance standards to apply to crypto-related activity as to fiat transactions, including robust screening, effective transaction monitoring and timely reporting to OFSI.

The latest blog underscores that expectation. OFSI is explicit in stating that the use of cryptoassets to evade sanctions will be treated no differently from the misuse of conventional currencies. Moreover, the CCFC model demonstrates how OFSI intends to operationalise its intelligence, working across government and with industry to identify patterns, typologies and repeat actors. This approach aligns with OFSI's broader shift towards proactive enforcement, earlier intervention and greater use of intelligence-led disruption.

For affected businesses and compliance teams, the implications are significant. Firms with exposure to cryptoassets should ensure that sanctions risk assessments explicitly address crypto-enabled threats, that transaction monitoring frameworks are capable of identifying sanctions-related red flags, and that staff are trained to recognise when cryptoasset activity may give rise to reporting obligations. Just as importantly, businesses should be prepared to engage constructively with OFSI when potential violations arise. As this latest update makes clear, cryptoassets are firmly within OFSI's enforcement perimeter, and scrutiny in this area is only set to increase. For more information on these developments and their impact, please contact the authors of this post,Alexandra MeliaorElliot Letts, in Steptoe'sEconomic Sanctions team in London.

