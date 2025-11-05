ARTICLE
Germany – 16 Years Of Jail And €30m Confiscated For Nearly 500 Luxury Car Exports To Russia

This story is actually from September 2024, and was previously missed by this blog.
Three individuals were convicted of 430 separate violations of the German Foreign Trade Act by way of exports of nearly 500 luxury cars to Russia in breach of sanctions.

The individuals falsely declared the exports were for Belarus.

Two of the individuals were each sentenced to 6 years in jail, and the third to 4 years.

In addition €30m in the gross proceeds of the sales were confiscated.

