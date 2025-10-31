57. October 22, 2025 | Trump Administration Blocks Major Russian Oil Firms

DETAILS

OFAC listed Russia's two largest oil companies, Open Joint Stock Company Rosneft Oil Company (Rosneft) and Public Joint-Stock Company Oil Company Lukoil (Lukoil), as Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons (SDNs) pursuant to E.O. 14024. Rosneft is a vertically integrated energy company specializing in the exploration, extraction, production, refining, transport, and sale of petroleum, natural gas, and petroleum products.

Lukoil engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas in Russia and internationally. All property and interests in property of these entities, or any entities they own directly or indirectly >50%, is blocked and must be reported to OFAC within 10 business days of the listing if it is in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons. Additionally, OFAC listed several Russia-based Rosneft and Lukoil subsidiaries, which are reproduced in Annex 1 below. However, any entities owned >50% by Rosneft and Lukoil, even if not explicitly listed by OFAC, are blocked under U.S. law. Unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC, or exempt, OFAC's regulations generally prohibit all transactions by U.S. persons or within (or transiting) the United States that involve any property or interests in property of blocked persons. OFAC issued wind down and maintenance general licenses associated with these actions. Russia-related General License 124A, "Authorizing Petroleum Services and Other Transactions Related to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium and Tengizchevroil Projects";

Russia-related General License 126, "Authorizing the Wind Down of Transactions Involving Rosneft or Lukoil";

Russia-related General License 127, "Authorizing Certain Transactions Related to Debt or Equity of, or Derivative Contracts Involving, Rosneft or Lukoil"; and

Russia-related General License 128, "Authorizing Certain Transactions Involving Lukoil Retail Service Stations Located Outside of Russia."

SDNs may be subject to additional U.S. export restrictions administered by the Department of Commerce, Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS).