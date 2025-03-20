ARTICLE
20 March 2025

Secretary Lutnick Addresses Industry At BIS Update Conference

BI
The 2025 Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) Update Conference on Export Controls and Policy is underway this week in Washington, DC. Members of Buchanan's International Trade and National Security practice group.
The 2025 Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) Update Conference on Export Controls and Policy is underway this week in Washington, DC. Members of Buchanan's International Trade and National Security practice group attended today's session that was kicked off by Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and recently confirmed Undersecretary of Industry and Security Jeffrey Kessler.

Secretary Lutnick delivered a keynote address where he described BIS as the "intellectual front line" against the "relentless threat from the People's Republic of China." Secretary Lutnick indicated that industry can expect to see an increase in fines and enforcement actions as the second Trump administration continues its first 100 days agenda.

Neither Secretary Lutnick nor Undersecretary Kessler made any comments on the ongoing export license pause that has been in effect since early February.

1599806.jpg

