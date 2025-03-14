ARTICLE
14 March 2025

Navigating New Frontiers: U.S. And EU Semiconductor Policy Shifts Under New Leadership

Shifting policies. Trade restrictions. Supply chain realignments. With a second Trump administration and new leadership in the European Union, 2025 is expected to usher in significant change to U.S.
Axel Gutermuth,Alexander Italianer,Soo-Mi Rhee
Shifting policies. Trade restrictions. Supply chain realignments. With a second Trump administration and new leadership in the European Union, 2025 is expected to usher in significant change to U.S. and EU semiconductor policies.

The Biden administration previously issued new export controls and outbound investment restrictions aimed at further restricting semiconductor manufacturing in China. China has started to shift its semiconductor manufacturing operations to Southeast Asia to bypass anticipated tariffs by the Trump administration. New EU leadership is expected to enhance its focus on semiconductor policies, particularly through the new Competitive Compass, the European Chips Act, and a new focus on export controls. And the U.S. CHIPS Act may face roll back from the Trump administration.

As countries compete to be world leaders in the semiconductors that power our lives, companies need to be prepared. In this 60-minute webinar, Arnold & Porter attorneys across the firm's white collar, public policy, and legislative groups will explore the implications of these policy changes to help companies in the semiconductor sector strategically plan, and maintain resilience in, an evolving regulatory landscape.

