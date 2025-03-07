China Imposes Retaliatory Tariffs & Export Controls

DETAILS

China announced retaliatory tariffs against the U.S., including a 15% tariff on coal and liquified natural gas imports, anda 10% tariff on crude oil, agricultural machinery, pickup trucks, and large-engine cars. China also unveiled new export controls on 25 rare metals and chemicals including tungsten, tellurium, bismuth, and molybdenum, which are used in a range of industrial & aerospace appliances.



China filed a complaint with the WTO's dispute settlement mechanism against the U.S. decision to impose additional tariffs on goods from China, and is undertaking investigations of certain U.S. companies, although the government did not directly relate these investigations to the tariff actions by the United States.