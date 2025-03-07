|THOMPSON COBURN TRADE ALERT – EXPORTS
|HEADLINE
|China Imposes Retaliatory Tariffs & Export Controls
|DATE
|4 February 2025 12:30PM EST
|AGENCY
|China – Ministry of Finance
|STATUS
|Signed
|EFFECTIVE DATE
|10 February 2025
|BACKGROUND
|China responded to President Trump's February 1 Executive Order imposing an additional 10% duties on all goods from China with retaliatory tariffs, export controls.
|DETAILS
|China announced retaliatory tariffs against the U.S., including
a 15% tariff on coal and liquified natural gas imports, anda 10%
tariff on crude oil, agricultural machinery, pickup trucks, and
large-engine cars. China also unveiled new export controls on 25
rare metals and chemicals including tungsten, tellurium, bismuth,
and molybdenum, which are used in a range of industrial &
aerospace appliances.
China filed a complaint with the WTO's dispute settlement mechanism against the U.S. decision to impose additional tariffs on goods from China, and is undertaking investigations of certain U.S. companies, although the government did not directly relate these investigations to the tariff actions by the United States.
|BASIS
|N/A
|HTS/
PRODUCTS
|15% – coal and liquified natural gas, as specified in Annex 110% – crude oil, agricultural machinery, large-displacement vehicles, pickup trucks, as specified in Annex 2
|COUNTRY
|China, U.S.
|CITE
|Reuters – China launches limited tariffs after Trump imposes sweeping new levies | ReutersBBC –Five ways China is hitting back against US tariffsLe Monde – China retaliates against US tariffs with tariffs, probes, WTO complaint Chinese Announcements/Notices – Announcement of the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council on Imposing Additional Tariffs on Certain Imported Goods Originating in the United StatesPRC Ministry of Commerce – Announcement No. 10 of 2025 of the General Administration of Customs of the Ministry of Commerce
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.