ARTICLE
7 March 2025

China Imposes Retaliatory Tariffs & Export Controls

TC
Thompson Coburn LLP

Contributor

Thompson Coburn LLP logo
For almost 100 years, Thompson Coburn LLP has provided the quality legal services and counsel our clients demand to achieve their most critical business goals. With more than 400 lawyers and 50 practice areas, we serve clients throughout the United States and beyond.
Explore Firm Details
China responded to President Trump's February 1 Executive Order imposing an additional 10% duties on all goods from China with retaliatory tariffs, export controls.
United States International Law
J. Tyler Black,Evelyn Clark,Robert Shapiro
+2 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
THOMPSON COBURN TRADE ALERT – EXPORTS
HEADLINE China Imposes Retaliatory Tariffs & Export Controls
DATE 4 February 2025 12:30PM EST
AGENCY China – Ministry of Finance
STATUS Signed
EFFECTIVE DATE 10 February 2025
BACKGROUND China responded to President Trump's February 1 Executive Order imposing an additional 10% duties on all goods from China with retaliatory tariffs, export controls.
DETAILS China announced retaliatory tariffs against the U.S., including a 15% tariff on coal and liquified natural gas imports, anda 10% tariff on crude oil, agricultural machinery, pickup trucks, and large-engine cars. China also unveiled new export controls on 25 rare metals and chemicals including tungsten, tellurium, bismuth, and molybdenum, which are used in a range of industrial & aerospace appliances.

China filed a complaint with the WTO's dispute settlement mechanism against the U.S. decision to impose additional tariffs on goods from China, and is undertaking investigations of certain U.S. companies, although the government did not directly relate these investigations to the tariff actions by the United States.
BASIS N/A
HTS/
PRODUCTS		 15% – coal and liquified natural gas, as specified in Annex 110% – crude oil, agricultural machinery, large-displacement vehicles, pickup trucks, as specified in Annex 2
COUNTRY China, U.S.
CITE Reuters – China launches limited tariffs after Trump imposes sweeping new levies | ReutersBBC –Five ways China is hitting back against US tariffsLe Monde – China retaliates against US tariffs with tariffs, probes, WTO complaint Chinese Announcements/Notices – Announcement of the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council on Imposing Additional Tariffs on Certain Imported Goods Originating in the United StatesPRC Ministry of Commerce – Announcement No. 10 of 2025 of the General Administration of Customs of the Ministry of Commerce


The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of J. Tyler Black
J. Tyler Black
Photo of Evelyn Clark
Evelyn Clark
Photo of Sean McGowan
Sean McGowan
Photo of Robert Shapiro
Robert Shapiro
Photo of Yasmin Younis
Yasmin Younis
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More