National Security Presidential Memorandum/NSPM-2 (Trump EO Tracker)

Imposesmaximum pressure onthe Iranian regime to end its nuclear threat, curtail its ballistic missile program, and stop its support for terrorist groups.Relevant Secretariesare required toimpose and enforce sanctions,review previously issued sanctions waivers and general licenses,implement a campaign to drive Iran's export ofoil to zero, lead a diplomatic campaign to isolate Iran, and conduct an export control enforcement campaign to restrict the flow of technology and components. TheAttorney General is directed to pursue all legal steps to investigate, prosecute, and disrupt effortsby the Iranian government to obtain sensitive information.

