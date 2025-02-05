U.S. Export Controls And Sanctions Regulatory Agencies Increase Civil Monetary Penalties For Violations

As of January 15, 2025, Commerce, Energy, State, and Treasury have each published their annual increase in civil monetary penalties for violations of U.S. export controls and sanctions regulations to

As of January 15, 2025, Commerce, Energy, State, and Treasury have each published their annual increase in civil monetary penalties for violations of U.S. export controls and sanctions regulations to account for inflation. Below is a summary of the increases for calendar year 2025.

U.S. Department of Commerce EAR Section 2024 Maximum Penalties New 2025 Maximum Penalties 15 CFR § 764.3(1)(i) – Export Controls Act of 2018 $364,992 $374,474 15 CFR § 764.3(1)(i) – International Emergency Economic Powers Act $368,136 $377,700

U.S. Department of Energy Part 810 Section 2024 Maximum Penalties New 2025 Maximum Penalties 10 CFR § 810.15(c) $124,732 $127,973

U.S. Department of State ITAR Section 2024 Maximum Penalties New 2025 Maximum Penalties 22 CFR § 127.10(a)(1)(i) The greater of $1,238,892 or the amount that is twice the value of the transaction that is the basis of the violation with respect to which the penalty is imposed. The greater of $1,271,078 or the amount that is twice the value of the transaction that is the basis of the violation with respect to which the penalty is imposed. 22 CFR § 127.10(a)(1)(ii) $1,028,988, or five times the amount of the prohibited payment, whichever is greater. $1,055,721, or five times the amount of the prohibited payment, whichever is greater. 22 CFR § 127.10(a)(1)(iii) $1,224,787 $1,256,607

U.S. Department of Treasury Statute 2024 Maximum Penalties New 2025 Maximum Penalties 50 U.S.C. 4301-4341 – Trading With the Enemy Act $108,489 $111,308 50 U.S.C. 1701-1706 – International Emergency Economic Powers Act $368,136 $377,700 18 U.S.C. 2339B – Antiterrorism and Effective Death Penalty Act $97,178 $99,703 21 U.S.C. 1901-1908 – Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act $1,829,177 $1,876,699 19 U.S.C. 3901-3913 – Clean Diamond Trade Act $16,630 $17,062

