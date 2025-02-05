ARTICLE
5 February 2025

U.S. Export Controls And Sanctions Regulatory Agencies Increase Civil Monetary Penalties For Violations

CM
United States International Law
Maria Alejandra del-Cerro,Dilan Wickrema, and Edward Goetz

As of January 15, 2025, Commerce, Energy, State, and Treasury have each published their annual increase in civil monetary penalties for violations of U.S. export controls and sanctions regulations to account for inflation. Below is a summary of the increases for calendar year 2025.

U.S. Department of Commerce
EAR Section 2024 Maximum Penalties New 2025 Maximum Penalties
15 CFR § 764.3(1)(i) – Export Controls Act of 2018 $364,992 $374,474
15 CFR § 764.3(1)(i) – International Emergency Economic Powers Act $368,136 $377,700


U.S. Department of Energy
Part 810 Section 2024 Maximum Penalties New 2025 Maximum Penalties
10 CFR § 810.15(c) $124,732 $127,973


U.S. Department of State
ITAR Section 2024 Maximum Penalties New 2025 Maximum Penalties
22 CFR § 127.10(a)(1)(i) The greater of $1,238,892 or the amount that is twice the value of the transaction that is the basis of the violation with respect to which the penalty is imposed. The greater of $1,271,078 or the amount that is twice the value of the transaction that is the basis of the violation with respect to which the penalty is imposed.
22 CFR § 127.10(a)(1)(ii) $1,028,988, or five times the amount of the prohibited payment, whichever is greater. $1,055,721, or five times the amount of the prohibited payment, whichever is greater.
22 CFR § 127.10(a)(1)(iii) $1,224,787 $1,256,607


U.S. Department of Treasury
Statute 2024 Maximum Penalties New 2025 Maximum Penalties
50 U.S.C. 4301-4341 – Trading With the Enemy Act $108,489 $111,308
50 U.S.C. 1701-1706 – International Emergency Economic Powers Act $368,136 $377,700
18 U.S.C. 2339B – Antiterrorism and Effective Death Penalty Act $97,178 $99,703
21 U.S.C. 1901-1908 – Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act $1,829,177 $1,876,699
19 U.S.C. 3901-3913 – Clean Diamond Trade Act $16,630 $17,062


Crowell & Moring, LLP continues to monitor export control and sanctions developments and their potential impact on customers and businesses going forward.

Authors
Maria Alejandra del-Cerro
Dilan Wickrema
Edward Goetz
