U.S. Export Controls And Sanctions Regulatory Agencies Increase Civil Monetary Penalties For Violations

Our founders aspired to create a different kind of law firm when they launched Crowell & Moring in 1979. From those bold beginnings, our mission has been to provide our clients with the best services of any law firm in the world through a spirit of trust, respect, cooperation, collaboration, and a commitment to giving back to the communities around us.
As of January 15, 2025, Commerce, Energy, State, and Treasury have each published their annual
increase in civil monetary penalties for violations of U.S. export
controls and sanctions regulations to account for inflation. Below
is a summary of the increases for calendar year 2025.
U.S. Department of Commerce
EAR Section
2024 Maximum Penalties
New 2025 Maximum Penalties
15 CFR § 764.3(1)(i) – Export Controls Act of
2018
$364,992
$374,474
15 CFR § 764.3(1)(i) – International Emergency
Economic Powers Act
$368,136
$377,700
U.S. Department of Energy
Part 810 Section
2024 Maximum Penalties
New 2025 Maximum Penalties
10 CFR § 810.15(c)
$124,732
$127,973
U.S. Department of State
ITAR Section
2024 Maximum Penalties
New 2025 Maximum Penalties
22 CFR § 127.10(a)(1)(i)
The greater of $1,238,892 or the amount that is twice the value
of the transaction that is the basis of the violation with respect
to which the penalty is imposed.
The greater of $1,271,078 or the amount that is twice the value
of the transaction that is the basis of the violation with respect
to which the penalty is imposed.
22 CFR § 127.10(a)(1)(ii)
$1,028,988, or five times the amount of the prohibited payment,
whichever is greater.
$1,055,721, or five times the amount of the prohibited payment,
whichever is greater.
22 CFR § 127.10(a)(1)(iii)
$1,224,787
$1,256,607
U.S. Department of Treasury
Statute
2024 Maximum Penalties
New 2025 Maximum Penalties
50 U.S.C. 4301-4341 – Trading With the Enemy Act
$108,489
$111,308
50 U.S.C. 1701-1706 – International Emergency Economic
Powers Act
$368,136
$377,700
18 U.S.C. 2339B – Antiterrorism and Effective Death
Penalty Act