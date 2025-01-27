Big Law Redefined: Immigration Insights Episode 6 | The Convergence Of Immigration Law And International Trade (Podcast)

In this episode of Greenberg Traurig's Immigration Insights series, host Kate Kalmykov is joined by Kara Bombach, chair of GT's Washington, D.C., International Trade Group, to discuss export controls, inbound investment compliance Issues, the new outbound investment regime, economic sanctions, and the impact of a Trump presidency.
