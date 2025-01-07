DOJ Issues Indictment Under FARA Charging Former U.S. Congressman

Former U.S. Congressman David Rivera has been indicted by a grand jury in the District of Columbia for violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). The indictment alleges that Rivera received over $5 million for consulting and lobbying services he provided to Venezuelan businessman Raul Gorrin, who was designated by the Department of the Treasury, Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) in 2019. Rivera served in Congress from 2011 to 2013.

On behalf of Gorrin, Rivera lobbied U.S. government officials to remove Gorrin from OFAC's specially designated nationals (SDN) list and did not register as a foreign agent as required under FARA.

According to the allegations, Rivera created fraudulent shell companies that he allegedly used to launder money to the individuals who assisted him in his lobbying efforts of U.S. government officials on Gorrin's behalf.

FARA requires registration of U.S. persons who act as an agent of a foreign principal and under the direction, control, or influence of such principal, engage in certain specified activities. The indictment further alleges that Rivera "willfully failed" to register with FARA.

