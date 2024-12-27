Spotlight On Regulatory Cross Border: The EU Issues A Fifteenth Package Of Sanctions Against Russia

On December 16, 2024, the European Union (EU) adopted a fifteenth package of restrictive measures against Russia. This new package introduces a range of measures aimed...

On December 16, 2024, the European Union (EU) adopted a fifteenth package of restrictive measures against Russia. This new package introduces a range of measures aimed at tightening restrictions on Russia's military and industrial capabilities, curbing circumvention of existing sanctions, and enhancing protections for European businesses operating in increasingly complex environments.

Below are the main features of the EU's latest sanctions package:

In order to better protect EU operators from the recognition of damages illegally awarded against them in Russia, the EU implemented a prohibition against recognizing or enforcing in the EU some specific rulings issued by Russian courts that give exclusive mandatory competence to Russian courts in disputes between Russian and EU companies, regardless of the prior agreement of the parties. This new package also extended some existing derogations that enable EU operators to divest from Russia. New financial sector measures : To address the growing litigation and retaliatory actions in Russia, which have led to the seizure of EU central securities depositories (CSDs) assets, this new package introduced the following two key amendments: Loss recovery derogation: This measure allows the release of cash balances held by EU CSDs, allowing them to seek authorization from Member State authorities to unfreeze these funds and fulfill their legal obligations to clients. No liability clause for EU CSDs: This provision ensures that EU CSDs are not liable for paying interest or other forms of compensation to the Central Bank of Russia, except for interest explicitly stipulated by contract.

The EU remains confident that its sanctions are effectively impairing Russia's capacity to sustain its military aggression against Ukraine. Reaffirming its unwavering solidarity with Ukraine, the EU emphasized its ongoing commitment to providing robust political, financial, military, and humanitarian assistance.

