Trends In Trade Compliance: Recent Developments In Trade Policy, National Security And Trade Remedies (Video)

Buchanan's International Trade Team presented an update on recent trends and developments in trade policy, national security and trade remedies.

With 450 attorneys and government relations professionals across 15 offices, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney provides progressive legal, business, regulatory and government relations advice to protect, defend and advance our clients’ businesses. We service a wide range of clients, with deep experience in the finance, energy, healthcare and life sciences industries.

Buchanan's International Trade Team presented an update on recent trends and developments in trade policy, national security and trade remedies. Topics covered included areas of law that have been in the news in the last year including:

National Security

Export Controls – RTX's $200 million fine

Foreign Agent Registration Act – Increase in high-profile enforcement

International Trade

U.S. Trade Representative's Section 301 new tariffs on critical minerals, medical products and more

Customs – Increase in enforcement such as de minimis and tariff evasion investigations

Trade Remedies – Protecting domestic profits from low priced imports

View the recording here or below.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.