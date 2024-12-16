ARTICLE
16 December 2024

Trends In Trade Compliance: Recent Developments In Trade Policy, National Security And Trade Remedies (Video)

BI
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC

Contributor

United States International Law
Milton I. Koch,Claire M. Webster, and Jordan A. Yeagley
Buchanan's International Trade Team presented an update on recent trends and developments in trade policy, national security and trade remedies. Topics covered included areas of law that have been in the news in the last year including:

National Security

Export Controls – RTX's $200 million fine
Foreign Agent Registration Act – Increase in high-profile enforcement

International Trade

U.S. Trade Representative's Section 301 new tariffs on critical minerals, medical products and more
Customs – Increase in enforcement such as de minimis and tariff evasion investigations
Trade Remedies – Protecting domestic profits from low priced imports

View the recording here or below. 

Authors
Milton I. Koch
Claire M. Webster
Jordan A. Yeagley
