Trends In Trade Compliance: Recent Developments In Trade Policy, National Security And Trade Remedies (Video)

Buchanan's International Trade Team presented an update on recent trends and developments in trade policy, national security and trade remedies. Topics covered included areas of law that have been in the news in the last year including:
National Security
Export Controls – RTX's $200 million fine
Foreign Agent Registration Act – Increase in high-profile enforcement
International Trade
U.S. Trade Representative's Section 301 new tariffs on
critical minerals, medical products and more
Customs – Increase in enforcement such as de minimis and tariff evasion investigations
Trade Remedies – Protecting domestic profits from low priced imports
View the recording here or below.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.