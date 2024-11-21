What We're Watching Today: November 20, 2024

Global

Ukraine destroys ammo storage facility using ATACMS

Ukraine fired ATACMS, long-range missiles provided by the US, to destroy a Russian ammunition storage facility deep inside Russia, days after US President Biden gave approval for their use.

Our Take: The US decision to authorize expanded use of long-range missiles came in reaction to the deployment of North Korean troops to fight with Russian troops against Ukraine, a calibrated escalation designed to deter additional deployment of foreign troops. Russian President Putin has responded with nuclear saber rattling, announcing that Russia has lowered the threshold for a nuclear strike in response to a broader range of conventional attacks. The conflict is in an escalatory cycle, as combatants seek to maximize territorial gains in advance of President Trump assuming leadership in the US. Trump is widely expected to change US policy from open ended support to Ukraine to a negotiated end of the fighting.

Europe

German Defense Minister: Damage to underwater cables was 'sabotage'

German Defense Minister Pistorius has said that damage done on November 18 to two underwater data transmission cables running between Germany and Finland was deliberate.

Our Take: The data cable, which runs almost 12 thousand kilometers from the Finnish capital Helsinki to the German port of Rostock, under the Baltic Sea, is the most recent example of data transmission cables in the area severed under suspicious circumstances. While the German Defense Minister did not identify which country is suspected of the disruptive action in the press statement, European foreign ministers from Germany, France, Poland, Italy, Spain and the UK issued a joint declaration on November 19 accusing Russia of systematically attacking European security architecture, with unprecedented escalation of hybrid activities against NATO and EU countries in their variety and scale, creating significant security risks.

Middle East

Israel destroyed part of Iran's nuclear weapons program in October strikes

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said Monday that Israel had damaged a "specific component" of Iran's nuclear program in last month's major attack on Iranian military infrastructure.

Our Take: The announcement is significant, given that Israel had publicly backed down from threats to attack Iranian nuclear facilities over worries of sharper regional escalation. Furthermore, analysts had doubted that Israel even had the capabilities to attack Iranian nuclear sites, given that a majority of them are deep underground and would require heavy bombs that Israel does not possess, and could not make round trips with, to hit. It is likely that Israeli strikes hit some less-central element of Iran's nuclear development supply chain (some sources said a weapons research facility), which is still a symbolic and strategic victory as Israel sees Iran's nuclear ambitions as existentially threatening, and Iran reportedly attempts to shore up its nuclear supplies ahead of President Trump's inauguration.

Asia-Pacific

US and Philippines agree on a deal to enhance joint military intelligence and weapons technology security

The United States and the Philippines signed the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) on Monday to safeguard the exchange of top-secret military intelligence and key weapons technology that Washington will supply to Manila.

Our Take:The GSOMIA reflects two years of negotiations, marking a critical point in strengthening the US-Philippines alliance amid regional tensions with China. The pact is expected to enhance Manila's defense capabilities and its ability to access advanced US military technologies, strengthening its posture in maritime disputes. While setting the stage for enhanced interoperability and defense cooperation between the two countries, the upcoming leadership transition in Washington spells uncertainty, as President-elect Trump has questioned the preservation of traditional US security alliances, though is also expected to return to a hardline stance on Beijing.

Trade and Compliance

Biden administration sanctions Israeli West Bank settler organization

The Biden administration on Monday sanctioned Israel's largest settlement development organization in a continued effort to address those accused of causing instability in the occupied West Bank.

Our Take: Concurrent sanctions were rolled out by the Treasury Department and State Department, targeting organizations also sanctioned for similar reasons by other Western countries, including the United Kingdom and Canada. The measures reflect a critical shift in US policy toward Israel as the Biden administration concludes its term, although the succeeding Trump administration is likely to reverse the decision, given analysts' expectations that it will adopt policies more favorable to Israeli settlement expansion. However, in the meantime, businesses engaged in activities linked to the sanctioned entities face heightened compliance risks, as violations could result in significant penalties.

Disruptive Technology

Survey shows companies are not prepared to handle AI-driven bot assaults

Axios reports that according to an Arkose Labs survey released on Tuesday, only one in five companies feel very well prepared to defend against high-volume AI-driven bot attacks.

Our Take: The survey reveals a significant gap in corporate readiness to combat AI-powered bot attacks, with most companies lacking skilled personnel in AI and cybersecurity. This vulnerability increases compliance risks, potential financial losses, and data breaches. A Kasada report released last month found over a third of companies lost more than five percent of revenue in the past year due to web scraping or account fraud via bot attacks. Prioritizing AI security integration could help mitigate these threats, but the growing sophistication of bot attacks accentuates the need for proactive and adaptive defense measures.

Climate Change

Atmospheric River headed for California and Oregon

The US National Weather Service has issued watches and warnings ahead of a major storm expected to produce heavy rainfall over Northern California and Southwestern Oregon.

Our Take:The impact of flooding from extreme weather has been front page news, with Spain still assessing damage and loss of human life from torrential rain which delivered nearly a year's worth of rain in eight hours in parts of Valencia on October 29. These storms are not business as usual. Scientists assess that climate change is causing atmospheric rivers to carry more moisture and potentially more rain and snow. Modeling projections show rainfall could reach 15 to 20 inches along the US west coast. Heavy rain could trigger flooding, mudslides and rock slides. Residents are also being warned that wind gusts could be 70 mph or higher at times, triggering power outages.

ESG

Conflict-ridden states call for more climate-related financing

A group of conflict-affected countries published a letter at COP29 calling for donor countries to pledge $20 billion a year to fragile states to help with natural disasters and security crises.

Our Take: Fragile states argue that climate disasters disproportionately exacerbate their existing governance and security vulnerabilities, making them uniquely impacted by climate change. Conversely, they typically find it more difficult to access private climate financing due to market stability risks. A 2022 study by UNICEF found that a child born in South Sudan was 38 times more likely to be internally displaced by climate disasters than a child from Europe or North America. Conflict-affected countries received only $8.4 billion in climate funding in 2022—about a quarter of what was needed, according to a 2024 analysis by ODI Global. The $20 billion number would double the current target (already often not met).

