The increasing weaponization of economics by U.S. rivals has left key U.S. industries and markets vulnerable, reduced trust in institutions, and endangered US security and prosperity. The US government has approached the challenge with some success but lacks a broad strategy to coordinate response to such activities. Accordingly, the Potomac Institute and Texas A&M University's Bush School of Government and Public Service hosted a summit on Economic Statecraft.

Last week, the team published a summary report highlighting the collaborative foundation for countering adversarial economic statecraft established with the summit. You can access the full report here: https://potomacinstitute.org/index.php/gcp-articles/2024-economic-statecraft-summit

