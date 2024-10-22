ARTICLE
22 October 2024

AUKUS Partnership So Far And What's To Come...

BI
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC

Contributor

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC logo
With 450 attorneys and government relations professionals across 15 offices, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney provides progressive legal, business, regulatory and government relations advice to protect, defend and advance our clients’ businesses. We service a wide range of clients, with deep experience in the finance, energy, healthcare and life sciences industries.
Explore Firm Details
The Australia, United Kingdom, & United States (AUKUS) trilateral security partnership met earlier this month to discuss the current status of the alliance and future plans to strengthen...
Worldwide International Law
Photo of Grace Elizabeth Welborn
Authors

The Australia, United Kingdom, & United States (AUKUS) trilateral security partnership met earlier this month to discuss the current status of the alliance and future plans to strengthen the impact of the program's goals. Originally launched in late 2021, the AUKUS partnership works to collectively advance each nations' weapons arsenals and ease trade between the countries in efforts to counter China's military forces. The alliance has been focused on building each nation's respective export control regimes to promote sharing of controlled software, hardware, and technical data between each country's industries in a compliant and safe form. The partnership is divided into two primary pillars. The focus of AUKUS Pillar 1 is to support Australia's acquisition of nuclear-powered submarine capabilities, while Pillar 2's goal is to build on cooperation and sharing of advanced technologies that have defense applications. During this month's ministerial meetings, leaders from each nation discussed potential new areas of multi-country cooperation under pillar 2, including possible expansion of the program with additional countries such as Japan, Canada, New Zealand, and South Korea. Pillar 1, however, is a currently ongoing multi-year effort, meaning any expansion under the program is not likely to happen for a number of years, and will be heavily dependent on the success of the current trilateral alliance and the roll-out of Australia's and the UK's revamped export control regimes. Talks of expansion of the alliance to include additional nations highlight the collective goal of advanced technology sharing and combatting China's access to the same.

1533998a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Grace Elizabeth Welborn
Grace Elizabeth Welborn
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More