Effective October 2, 2024, the U.S. Department of Commerce, Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), amended the Export Administration Regulations (EAR), 15 C.F.R. Parts 730 – 774, to expand the Validated End User (VEU) Authorization program to include a VEU Authorization for overseas data centers in certain countries ("Data Center VEU Authorization"). The Data Center VEU Authorization is designed to allow easier shipment of advanced computing items, including circuits and computers, to pre-approved overseas data centers that undergo a thorough review to ensure, among other things, their physical and cybersecurity. Exports, reexports, and in-country transfers would generally require licenses. The Data Center VEU Authorization would allow the export or reexport to these data centers without the need to obtain licenses from BIS. In-country transfers are not permitted under the Data Center VEU Authorization unless the in-country transfer is to an authorized location by the same VEU.

Although the Data Center VEU Authorization offers a new authorization opportunity, the program requires a considerable application process and strict compliance with any granted authorization, including reporting requirements. Companies interested in leveraging the Data Center VEU Authorization program either as a prospective validated end user or supplier of eligible items must carefully consider the Data Center VEU Authorization requirements and will want to have a comprehensive compliance plan in place to ensure they operate in accordance with the authorization, including managing the reporting requirements.

BACKGROUND

BIS has the authority to regulate and issue licenses for the export of items subject to the EAR, including goods, software, and technology, from the United States, the reexport of items subject to the EAR from one non-U.S. country to another, and the in-country transfer of items subject to the EAR to new end uses or end users in the same non-U.S. country. The EAR includes the Commerce Control List (CCL), which lists Export Control Classification Numbers (ECCNs) that describe items and provide information about the reasons for control of the items.1 An authorization, in the form of a license exception or license from BIS, may be required for the export, reexport, or in-country transfer of an item depending on the destination country, end-user, and/or end use. For example, a semiconductor classified under a certain ECCN may not require an authorization to a certain country because the semiconductor is not controlled for the country, unless it is destined for certain restricted end users or end uses. An export of the same item to a different country may require authorization to be shipped to the country, regardless of the end-user or end use.

In October 2022, BIS announced export controls related to certain advanced computing semiconductor chips and integrated circuits, supercomputer end uses, and semiconductor manufacturing. These controls were part of a broader strategy by the United States to prevent China and other countries of concern from acquiring sensitive U.S. advanced computing technologies that could be used to advance their military or artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to pursue mass surveillance and intelligent weapons systems. Subsequently, in October 2023, BIS announced the broadening of the export controls to impose license requirements for certain additional countries and a world-wide license requirement for certain specified end uses related to China and other countries. The result of these licensing requirements has raised the regulatory burden on businesses wishing to build data centers using U.S. technology in many countries around the world.

VEU PROGRAM

BIS established the VEU Authorization program to identify entities, or VEUs, located in eligible destinations to which eligible items may be exported, reexported, or transferred under a general authorization instead of a license. VEUs are reviewed and approved by the U.S. Government in accordance with the EAR. The End-User Review Committee (ERC), composed of representatives from the U.S. Departments of State, Defense, Energy, Commerce, and other agencies as appropriate, are responsible for administering the VEU program.

On September 30, 2024, BIS announced that in October the VEU Authorization at Section 748.15 of the EAR would expand to include Data Center VEU Authorizations, establishing a new pathway for overseas data centers to potentially acquire advanced U.S. technology. BIS recognizes the critical role that data centers play in developing AI and seeks to facilitate international AI development in a way that minimizes risks to U.S. national security. As a result of this expansion, the VEU Authorization now has two types of VEU authorization mechanisms for which qualifying companies can apply: (1) the preexisting General VEU Authorization, which permits the export, reexport, and transfer to validated end-users of eligible items that will be used in specific locations in China and India, and the new Data Center VEU Authorization, which permits the export and reexport to validated end-users of eligible items that will be used in specific data centers.

Specifically, the new Data Center VEU Authorization program allows for the export or reexport of all items on the CCL that require a license to the eligible destination that are necessary for a data center, excluding items controlled for missile technology and crime control reasons or "600 series" items.2 If approved, a Data Center VEU Authorization may be used for destinations for which a license is required for ECCN 3A090 and 4A090 items, and .z items in CCL Categories 3, 4, and 5, except for destinations in Country Groups D:5 countries. ECCN 3A090 items are integrated circuits designed or marketed for use in data centers with a total processing performance of 4800 or more. ECCN 4A090 items are computers and components that contain ECCN 3A090 integrated circuits. The items in the ".z category" are items that are not described in ECCNs 3A090 and 4A090, but have similar processing performance. Under current rules, these items require licenses to be exported or reexported to countries in Country Groups D:1, D:4, and D:53 (except for those countries listed in A:5 or A:6). Therefore, data centers located in countries listed in Country Groups D:1 and/or D:4 that are not also listed in Country Group D:5 may be able to apply for a Data Center VEU Authorization. As of October 2024, examples of eligible countries include: Egypt, Laos, Oman, Moldova, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkmenistan, UAE, and Vietnam.

To be considered for a Data Center VEU Authorization and become a validated VEU end-user, a detailed advisory opinion request must be submitted to BIS. The application must include, among other information:

the list of items, including goods, software, and technology proposed for the Data Center VEU Authorization and their end-use;

the physical addresses of the locations where the items will be used;

complete applicant information, including contact information, business ownership and structure, and any business activity or corporate relationships with government or military organizations;

description of record-keeping processes that will support compliance with the Data Center VEU Authorization reporting requirements;

description of the physical and logical security requirements for each location in which the items will be housed, including cybersecurity, third-party monitoring, and physical security requirements, such as employee access;

an overview of the data center's information security plan, including with respect to cybersecurity, technology control, personnel security, and incidents;

an overview of the data center's supply chain risk management plan designed to prevent China-origin equipment entering the data center environment and Chinese vendors in the supply chain; and

an overview of the export control training and compliance program procedures.

A Data Center VEU Authorization applicant must certify that, among other things, the applicant will comply with all applicable VEU requirements and allow on-site reviews by U.S. Government officials to verify compliance. Importantly, a VEU application is deemed to be a continuing representation by the applicant. As a result, any material or substantive change of the information submitted must be promptly reported to BIS, whether the VEU authorization has been granted or is under consideration.

The ECR will review the Data Center VEU Authorization application. In addition to the information supplied in the application, the review process will consider the applicant's compliance record, capabilities to comply with the VEU requirements and guard against the misuse and diversion of computing resources, and relationships with U.S. and non-U.S. entities. Furthermore, the prospective Data Center VEU host country must provide assurances to the U.S. Government about the safe and secure use of the technology. The U.S. Government will consider the status of export controls in the host country and its support and adherence to multilateral export control regimes.

After the review, BIS may then issue a Data Center VEU Authorization in the form of a letter. The Data Center VEU Authorization may include conditions related to physical security of the facility, prohibiting access to individuals associated with certain entities or countries, or not providing computing power over certain levels to entities or countries of concern. Data centers will also have certain semiannual reporting requirements to BIS to help ensure compliance with the VEU Authorization program. The only permitted end-users under a Data Center Authorization are those validated end-users that are specifically identified by BIS in Supplement No. 7 to Part 748 of the EAR.

Items obtained under a Data Center VEU Authorization may not be used for any activities prohibited in Part 744 of the EAR, which concern end-user and end use controls. Eligible Data Center VEUs who obtain items under the program may only use the items at the end user's own facility located in an authorized destination, consume the items during use, or reexport the items if specifically authorized by BIS. As mentioned, in-country transfer are not permitted, unless the transfer is to a Data Center VEU authorized location by the same Data Center VEU.

TAKEAWAYS

China, Russia, and other countries restricted from acquiring advanced U.S. semiconductor technology have repeatedly employed transshipment networks to circumvent U.S. export controls by working with individuals or businesses located in countries with less restrictive controls who purchase U.S. technology and then divert the items. These transshipment concerns animate certain of the licensing requirements surrounding AI-related semiconductor goods.

The Data Center VEU Authorization program imposes significant hurdles at the application process. Non-U.S. data centers must undergo a rigorous review and vetting process to reap the significant commercial advantage of not requiring individualized licenses to acquire U.S. semiconductor technology.

