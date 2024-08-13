Texas isn't just celebrated for its breathtaking landscapes and rich history—it's a dynamic powerhouse in international and interstate trade. As the second-largest state in the U.S., Texas capitalizes on its strategic location, diverse economy, and vast infrastructure to fuel an extraordinary flow of goods and services. If Texas was a country, it would be ranked as the eighth- largest economy in the world, ahead of both Canada and Russia. The magnitude of trade that Texas engages in is often overlooked, but who are its key trading partners? And what are its main exports and imports?

The Scale of Texas Trade

Texas boasts a vibrant trade economy, consistently ranking as the top exporting state in the U.S. For nearly two decades, it has maintained this position, driven by a combination of natural resources, advanced manufacturing, and a favorable business environment. In 2023, Texas exported $444.6 billion of goods to the world, making it the largest state exporter that year.

On the import side, Texas plays an equally critical role. In 2023, Texas imported $384 billion worth of goods, ranking as the second-largest importer among all U.S. states and territories. This impressive trade volume underscores Texas' position as a key player in both the national and global economy.

Major Trading Partners

Texas' trade network spans the globe, with significant transactions occurring with countries in North America, Asia, and Europe. In 2023, Texas' largest export market was Mexico, with goods worth $129.5 billion, accounting for 29 percent of the state's total exports. Following Mexico were Canada ($35.9 billion), the Netherlands ($26.6 billion), China ($26.5 billion), and South Korea ($21.1 billion). Texas' exports to major world areas included $279.6 billion to APEC, $119.8 billion to Asia, $77.5 billion to the European Union, $51.3 billion to South/Central America and the Caribbean, and $5.1 billion to Sub-Saharan Africa. Notably, 53 percent of Texas' goods exports in 2023, amounting to $234.2 billion, were directed to current FTA partners.

Key Exports and Imports

Texas' top exports encompass a diverse range of goods, including petroleum and coal products, chemicals, computer and electronics products, and agricultural products. In 2023, petroleum and coal products alone accounted for $70 billion of Texas' total exports, with key items including crude petroleum, refined petroleum, petroleum gas, and integrated circuits. The chemicals sector contributed $58.3 billion to the state's exports in 2023. Computer and electronics products made up 13.4% of Texas' total exports in 2021. In the agricultural sector, Texas stands out as the leading exporter of cotton in the U.S. and ranks second in beef and wheat exports. Other notable agricultural exports include feed grain products, dairy products, and rice.

In 2023, Texas' top imported goods included petroleum oils valued at $26.6 billion, standalone computer processing units at $20.7 billion, medium-sized cars at $15.8 billion, light petroleum distillates at $10.7 billion, and commodities not specified by kind at $10.6 billion. Texas is the second-largest importer in the United States, leading the nation in steel and aluminum imports. These metals are crucial for manufacturing drilling equipment and pipelines essential to the state's robust energy industry.

Large Port City and Economic Impact

Houston is home to the third-largest port in the United States, playing a critical role in the nation's trade and logistics network. The Port of Houston is a bustling hub of activity, handling a vast array of goods and commodities that flow through its extensive facilities. Its strategic location along the Gulf Coast allows it to serve as a gateway for international trade, particularly with Latin America, Asia, and Europe. The port's robust infrastructure and deep-water channels accommodate some of the world's largest vessels, facilitating the efficient movement of goods. As a result, the Port of Houston significantly contributes to the local and national economy, supporting thousands of jobs and generating billions in economic impact. Additionally, Texas' extensive network of highways, railroads, and airports further enhances its trade capabilities.

Trade supports millions of jobs in Texas, ranging from manufacturing and logistics to retail and finance. The state's business-friendly policies, tax incentives, and skilled workforce attract global companies, reinforcing Texas' position as a trade giant.

Conclusion

Texas' robust trade economy is a testament to its strategic advantages, diverse industries, and forward-thinking policies. As the state continues to innovate and expand its global reach, its role in both national and international trade will likely grow to be even more significant. By fostering strong trade relationships and leveraging its resources, Texas not only drives its own economic prosperity but also contributes substantially to the overall economic health of the United States.