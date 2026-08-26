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26 August 2026

NGOs Challenge EPA Approval Of Two New Chemicals For Use In The Manufacture Of Semiconductors

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Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. is a Washington D.C. law firm focusing on chemical product approval and regulation, product defense, and associated business issues. The Acta Group, B&C's scientific and regulatory consulting affiliate provides strategic, comprehensive support for global chemical registration, regulation, and sustained compliance. Together, we help companies that make and use chemicals commercialize their products, maintain compliance, and gain competitive advantage as they market their products globally.
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Two environmental organizations have filed suit challenging EPA's approval of semiconductor manufacturing chemicals under TSCA, raising concerns about potential health risks including cancer and neurological harm. The case questions whether EPA adequately documented its decision-making process for chemicals containing PFAS properties used in photolithography applications. This litigation could significantly impact the semiconductor industry's ability to onshore chip production and set precedents for future
United States Environment
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.,Richard E. Engler, Ph.D.,Ryan Schmit
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On August 14, 2026, Earthjustice announced that two non-governmental organizations (NGO) filed suit in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit challenging the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) approval of two new chemicals for use in the manufacturing of semiconductors. CHIPS Communities United and Sierra Club seek review of two Consent Orders issued under Section 5 of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) authorizing the manufacture, processing, distribution in commerce, use, and disposal of the new chemical substances identified as premanufacture notice (PMN) numbers P-26-0045 and P-26-0029. According to Earthjustice, EPA “approved the chemicals for immediate use despite identifying the potential for serious health risks, including cancer, neurological harm, and even sudden death.” Earthjustice states that “EPA admits that it does not know the full extent of those risks, claiming that it lacked the information needed to calculate them.”

According to the Consent Orders appended to the petitions for review, the signatory Companies will refrain from manufacturing the PMN substances beyond the time limits specified in the Testing section of the Consent Order unless the Company or the Semiconductor Photoacid Generator (PAG) Consortium (Consortium) submits to EPA the results of certain testing (i.e., final report and underlying data). The Consent Orders state that the time limits may be extended upon request with written approval from EPA. The Consortium “is a finite group of chemical manufacturers (including importers) that supply [PAG] substances for use in certain applications in semiconductor manufacturing operations, and those entities that acquire and use those substances in semiconductor manufacturing processes.”

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Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
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Richard E. Engler, Ph.D.
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Carla Hutton
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Ryan Schmit
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