Environmental Regulation In Practice 2026: New Challenges And Controversies, September 2, 2026, Via Webinar

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The Practising Law Institute presents Environmental Regulation in Practice 2026, examining how changes in federal and state authority, litigation trends, and global regulatory pressures are affecting compliance, transactions, permitting, and risk management. Lynn L. Bergeson, Managing Partner, B&C, will present “U.S. Withdrawal from International Environmental Frameworks and Global Spillover Effects.”
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