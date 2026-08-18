Environmental Regulation In Practice 2026: New Challenges And Controversies, September 2, 2026, Via Webinar

The Practising Law Institute examines how shifts in federal and state authority, evolving litigation trends, and mounting global regulatory pressures are reshaping environmental compliance, transactions, permitting, and risk management strategies. Lynn L. Bergeson will explore the implications of U.S. withdrawal from international environmental frameworks and the resulting global spillover effects.

Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. is a Washington D.C. law firm focusing on chemical product approval and regulation, product defense, and associated business issues. The Acta Group, B&C's scientific and regulatory consulting affiliate provides strategic, comprehensive support for global chemical registration, regulation, and sustained compliance. Together, we help companies that make and use chemicals commercialize their products, maintain compliance, and gain competitive advantage as they market their products globally.

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The Practising Law Institute presents Environmental Regulation in Practice 2026, examining how changes in federal and state authority, litigation trends, and global regulatory pressures are affecting compliance, transactions, permitting, and risk management. Lynn L. Bergeson, Managing Partner, B&C, will present “U.S. Withdrawal from International Environmental Frameworks and Global Spillover Effects.”

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